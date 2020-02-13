The moment that everyone has been waiting for is finally here. Yep, that’s right, after months of anticipation, the sequel to Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is finally out, and wow, it’s even more magical than fans ever imagined!

But ever since it hit screens on February 12, 2020, there have been a few questions on everyone’s minds. And they are — who’s that cutie that stars as John Ambrose? Where did he come from? What has he acted in before this? And most importantly — is he single?

It turns out, Jordan Fisher plays the adorable character who just stole everyone’s hearts in To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You, and for those who are wondering why he looks so familiar, he’s actually starred in bunch of fan favorite TV shows and movies in the past. J-14 went ahead and did some digging, and we uncovered a lot on the swoon-worthy actor — so fans might want to get ready to fall even more in love with him than they already are.

From his past roles to his love life, scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about Jordan, the actor who played John Ambrose in TATBILB 2.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.