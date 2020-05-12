As fans know, Jordan Fisher first rose to fame after appearing in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie and Liv & Maddie. Now, it seems like the entire world knows him as John Ambrose McClaren from To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You. Soon, the former Broadway star will be recognized for his musical talents and solo music, but don’t call him a pop star.

“I have no real desire to be a pop star, but I want to be able to put music out that resonates and means something to somebody,” the 26-year-old told Elite Daily when talking about his budding music career. “I think time is a massive part of an album being cultivated the right way and I think the albums that typically don’t succeed are the ones that are kind of just thrown together and often times it has to do with the label rushing the process.”

When talking with the publication, Jordan also dished on the inspiration behind his brand new single “Walking On The Ceiling.”

“I miss [how] you press play on a record and it takes you somewhere, specifically to the bedroom,” he explained. “That’s the kind of vibe that I missed for a while.”

The singer also listed Usher, Beyoncé and Jagged Edge as his musical inspirations, claiming they “really did something for me as a blossoming artist.”

Aside from gearing up to release an album, Jordan has also been looking forward to getting back on the Broadway stage in Dear Evan Hansen. For those who missed it, the star was forced to end his run in the show early due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know exactly how long I’ll be doing that or when we’ll actually be able to get back at it and do the show again, but the bottom line is that I’m not done,” he said about stepping into the iconic role once again. “All the things that are on the slate are all things that are very exciting and things that have been bubbling for a while.”

