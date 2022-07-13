He’s loving dad life! Jordan Fisher and his wife, Ellie Fisher, welcomed their first son, Riley William, in June 2022, and the couple has been sharing pictures of their baby boy ever since.

Ahead of his son’s birth, the actor told J-14 exclusively that he couldn’t “go three minutes without thinking about” Riley. “We are as emotionally and mentally prepared as we can be,” Jordan said of himself and Ellie at the time.

“Everything that I know in my life has already shifted. It changed the moment that I knew that he was coming,” Jordan candidly shared about becoming a dad. “The world slowed down in a massive way, you know? In these transitional periods in your life, it gets really uncomfy. It’s part of [what] we call growing pains. We grow up knowing that it’s growing pains. Your knees hurt a little bit, your hips hurt a little bit, but on the other side of it, you got some more height and you got some strength, you’re a little taller and older and stronger. … It’s all great and wonderful, but during these transitional periods, it’s gonna get uncomfortable.”

But the couple — who officially tied the knot in November 2020 — are taking the parental plunge. “You have to just, kind of, ride with it,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series guest star shared.

“What a journey this has been,” Jordan captioned an Instagram video announcing Riley’s birth. “We’re so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born.”

Ellie, for her part, recounted her pregnancy in her own social media post with pictures that showed off her baby bump.

“Pregnancy has been such a journey. I’m so in love with the man that’s with me on this adventure … if you couldn’t tell,” she captioned the May 2022 post. Jordan commented, “I mean, just look at you.”

The two are seriously couple goals. In fact, Jordan first referred to Ellie as the “love of my life” during an interview with The Real in December 2017.

“Her name’s Ellie Woods. We actually grew up together, funny enough,” he gushed at the time. “We’ve been best friends for 11 years. Last year, I was actually working on Hamilton at the time, and we talked about our feelings — and it was sweet and wonderful.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the cutest pictures of Jordan and his son, Riley.

