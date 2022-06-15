Fatherhood looks good on Jordan Fisher! The actor exclusively tells J-14 that he “can’t go three minutes without thinking about” newborn baby boy.

“Everything that I know in my life has already shifted. It changed the moment that I knew that he was coming,” the actor, 28, gushes while promoting his upcoming Netflix movie Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between. “The world slowed down in a massive way, you know? In these transitional periods in your life, it gets really uncomfy. It’s part of [what] we call growing pains. We grow up knowing that it’s growing pains. Your knees hurt a little bit, your hips hurt a little bit, but on the other side of it, you got some more height and you got some strength, you’re a little taller and older and stronger. … It’s all great and wonderful, but during these transitional periods, it’s gonna get uncomfortable.”

Jordan and his wife, Ellie Fisher — who married in November 2020 — announced that they were expecting their first baby together in December 2021. The couple welcomed a son named Riley William on June 7.

“We are as emotionally and mentally prepared as we can be,” Jordan gushes, noting that he and Ellie, 23, are “thrilled” to be parents. While they’re ready for holiday season traditions — including “matching family onesies” — the Broadway alum and his wife are also ready to “let him teach us.”

Jordan says, “That’s a big part of it. It’s just, like, figuring out and learning what he loves, and learning what resonates with him. That’s where these traditions are going to be born from.”

With his ongoing work obligations, the To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You star knows that things are going to “get tricky” as a first-time dad, but he’s ready “to roll with it.”

“You have to just, kind of, ride with it,” he explains. “You know, sitting here doing these press interviews, waking up every day with production meetings and development meetings and design meetings and script meetings, and all of the things that I’m doing now as a producer and all of these things, it’s all this big compared to what’s at home for me in Florida, which is my, my partner — my wife, my best friend, the love of my life — and our son.”

Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between is set to premiere via Netflix on July 6, 2022.

