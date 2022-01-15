A year full of joy! 2022 is gearing up to be full of celebrity babies.

Weeks before the new year, Jordan Fisher and his wife, Ellie Fisher (née Woods), announced that they will welcome their first child together in 2022. “And the journey begins … we can’t wait to meet you,” the To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You star shared via Instagram in December 2021.

When responding to a fan on Twitter, the Broadway star revealed that the baby’s due date is in June of this year. While Jordan and Ellie have yet to publicly share details about their upcoming foray into parenthood, the actor did previously speak with J-14 exclusively about what he’s excited for when starting a family.

“Ellie and I have definitely talked about the little things that we’re going to do and the new traditions that we want to begin,” he shared in December 2020. “Christmas [pajamas are] a thing now, and we have onesies. Especially when kids start to come, I think that that will, kind of, inevitably evolve into other things.”

While he’s yet to welcome a baby into the world just yet, Girl Meets World alum Peyton Meyer is also getting ready to become a first-time father. The actor revealed in October 2021 that he and wife Taela (whose real name is Taela Mae LaCour) were expecting a baby. At the time, the couple also announced that they had tied the knot.

“Alright, I have to get sappy with you for a minute. I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons,” the He’s All That star wrote via Instagram. “And that one was you. I’m so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you. (To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips).”

The songstress, for her part, has since shared tons of photos of her baby bump via social media.

While some stars — like Jordan and Peyton — are preparing to become parents, others have welcomed their bundles of joy into the world already. The Maze Runner actress Kaya Scodelario and husband Benjamin Walker announced the birth of their second baby together on January 8.

“You made it here little one,” the actress captioned her Instagram post. “Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home. Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.”

