The next generation of Jonases are here! After the Jonas Brothers split in 2013 and went on a seven-year hiatus, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas spent their free time focusing on their families, among other solo projects.

Kevin, for one, and his wife, Danielle Jonas, welcomed two daughters — Alena in February 2014 and Valentina in October 2016. While the Jonas Brothers were on a break, the guitarist was able to watch his daughters grow up. Once they reunited in February 2019 and went on tour, things started to get more difficult for Kevin when it came to his family.

“I fly home as much as I can,” he shared on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in October 2019. “Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning, and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the band was back at home with their significant others.

“I was gone for a long period of time last year, for an extended period of time, because of the tour and all of that stuff,” Kevin told Insider in May 2020. “I wasn’t able to be home as much as I would have liked. Now, that being the case, it’s really nice that we get to really spend time as a family.”

But this time around, while the band was separated once again, it was Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, that had a baby. The couple welcomed a daughter named Willa in July 2020.

“You know, I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family — my immediate family — is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” Joe said during a May 2021 appearance on CBS This Morning. “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

The singer added that dad life is “amazing,” explaining that “naps are nice, all around.”

While Nick has yet to become a father with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the “Jealous” crooner has gushed over his nieces.

“She’s the best,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight about Willa in November 2020. “I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

