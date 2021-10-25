Boom, roasted! The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to launch their own comedy special on Netflix.

In October 2021, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas announced that they would be teaming up with the streaming service for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Full of celebrity guests, sketches and games, the special is sure to feature the trio like fans have never seen them before. Of course, they’ve all had their own foray into the acting world — no one can forget Camp Rock and JONAS — but now that they’re adults and have rekindled their brotherly bond following a band breakup, there’s no telling what kind of hilarious insults these boys have up their sleeves.

Throughout the one-minute-long announcement clip, Nick and Kevin were in charge of sharing the details while Joe stood in the back and periodically chimed in, saying, “roasted.” At one point, Nick quipped, “You really don’t understand how the roasting thing works.” Kevin, for his part, offered a series of confused looks at his brother’s outburst.

“We’re doing a Jonas Brothers family roast!” Nick shared with viewers in the video. “It’s a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family.”

The “Jealous” crooner further explained that it’s “all to give us a roasting you’ll never forget.”

Posting the announcement on the band’s official Instagram account, the boys captioned the clip, writing, “This is gonna be fun.” Some fans have already taken to the comments section to mimic Joe’s “roasted” comments while other have shared their excitement about the special guests and all the surprises to come.

Aside from their music, the Jonas Brothers Family Roast isn’t their only venture together. Their long-awaited memoir, BLOOD, is set to be released on November 9 — days ahead of the roast’s premiere on Netflix. “Alternating between the perspectives of each brother, BLOOD is an epic narrative of the Jonas journey as each of them remembers it,” the official summary reads.

“It was so important for us to share our story from each of our unique viewpoint,” Nick told fans via Instagram about the book. “I can’t wait for you all to have our story in your hands.”

From the sound of it, November 2021 will be full of both serious and hilarious Jonas Brothers content. We’re counting down the days!

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the Jonas Brothers Family Roast so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.