Get ready to snack just like the Jonas Brothers! While hitting the road on their 2021 Remember This Tour, the New Jersey natives brought along their favorite popcorn and are now selling it to fans. Called Rob’s Popcorn, the salty snack is available at Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas‘ tour stops so fans everywhere can get their hands on a bag.

“After a decade of keeping the snack to themselves, The Jonas Brothers and Rob have teamed up to share it with the world,” the brand’s website reads. “The highly classified recipe includes a one-of-a-kind seasoning that puts Rob’s Popcorn somewhere between movie theater popcorn and kettle corn. The perfect mix of sweet and savory that makes it impossible to quit after just one handful.”

So, how exactly did the boys discover Rob’s popcorn? Well, Rob Garbowsky is the father of Greg Garbowsky, a former bass guitarist and member of the JoBros’ management team. When he started bringing the special popcorn around the boys, it became their favorite backstage snack.

“It’s a wild story. Greg’s dad has been making this popcorn for years and would show up to shows with his popcorn,” Nick told People in October 2021. “We asked Rob, ‘Would it be OK if we launched this and gave the experience to our fans?’ and he said, ‘Let’s do it!'”

Joe chimed in, adding, “It’s rare to find something that has that balance of flavor. It’s so tasty and flavorful so we thought it should be on everyone’s shelf at home.”

In order to bring the product to the masses, the brothers teamed up with the San Fransisco-based brand The Naked Market. A collaboration that Nick explained to the publication “was the perfect storm of things.”

“We had a deadline to hit so the popcorn could be available on the tour and The Naked Market was able to get it done,” the “Jealous crooner explained. “We also have a lot of shared brand values. We are all about bringing great products to people that enrich their lives.”

As fans know, Nick, Kevin and Joe hit the road on their Remember This Tour starting in August 2021. They bring a mix of classic songs and new bops to fans every night with the help of opening act Kelsea Ballerini. While on stage, the boys have even been known to enjoy some of Rob’s popcorn in the middle of a song.

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Rob’s Popcorn, including where to buy and more!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.