Live shows are back, and the Jonas Brothers are killing it! Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas officially kicked off their Remember This Tour in August 2021 and have been bringing their music all over the country with the help of opening act and country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” the brothers shared in a May 2021 statement about the tour, per Billboard. “If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”

Performing in all outdoor venues this time around, the New Jersey natives have been having fun singing their new songs while sprinkling in some classic tunes that everyone knows and loves.

“We just announced … that we’re going back on tour in August with our good friend Kelsea Ballerini as our special guest,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight. “So it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

According to photos and videos that have been shared via social media, it looks like the shows are worth the price of admission. From celebrating birthdays on stage to experiencing proposals in the crowd, the JoBros are seriously bringing their fans together in the best way. And, get this, they’re even being safe about it! Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, each concertgoer must provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of their specific show date.

“We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard-working crew, and the communities we’re visiting. More details will be sent to ticket holders via email or you can check out each venues’ website for more information,” the Jonas Brothers wrote in a Twitter statement. “Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we’ve waited so long to make again. We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!!”

Aside from their fans in the audience, Nick, Kevin and Joe have, thankfully bought their wives (and kids) on tour as well. Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner have all been spotted by eagle-eyed fans at multiple show dates. In fact, Joe even planted a smooch on Sophie during their Colorado show. From the look of it, there are tons of surprises to come from these boys as their tour continues!

Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This Tour.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.