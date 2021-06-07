The Jonas Brothers may have new music in the works, but are they getting ready for a walk down memory lane? According to Joe Jonas, the trio might pull a Taylor Swift and rerecord one of their old records!

“I think I would probably re-record our entire first album,” Joe told Buzzfeed during a June 2021 interview. “Just do something like what Taylor did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

Of course, Joe is referring to Taylor’s April 2021 rerelease of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which was a new take on her 2008 record Fearless. While she kept most of the album the same, the “All Too Well” songstress did change up some lyrics, and added a slew of previously unreleased songs from “The Vault.”

While it’s unclear whether or not the Jonas Brothers have a musical “vault” of their own, they’ve been performing their older hits on tour since reuniting in February 2019 following a six-year hiatus. A few standouts from their first album It’s About Time include “Mandy” and “Year 3000,” among others. When prepping for their 2019 Happiness Begins tour, Joe even asked fans on social media, “Which Jonas deep cut song do you wanna hear on tour?” Of course, once they hit the road, they played a bunch of throwback hits.

Now that they have their 2021 Remember This tour in the works, the boys are talking new music. But fans are still loving their old stuff. Is it too much to hope for both new music and a rerecorded version of It’s About Time?

“This could mean that there will be new Jonas Brothers music,” Nick Jonas told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, following the JoBros’ tour announcement. “We’ve been working together in this year and a half where we’ve been apart, and always kinda keeping on the grind a little bit, trying to find new songs and new inspiration. I think with the tour in mind, it would make sense, but again I don’t wanna give too much away, just keep your eyes and ears open.”

As for what concertgoers can expect once Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas do hit the road? “They can expect new music, high energy, a lot of fun, and most importantly: LIVE MUSIC, which hasn’t happened in over a year!” Joe told Buzzfeed.

But what about that rerecording? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the possible new version of the Jonas Brothers’ debut record It’s About Time.

