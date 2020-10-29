The Jonas Brothers might just be the good luck charm we never knew we needed! A new theory, called the “Jonas Blessing,” seemingly proves that after professional athletes attend one of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas‘ concerts, they automatically become winners.

Thankfully, Nick himself brought this to fans’ attention in an Instagram video uploaded on October 28, 2020.

“For all you athletes out there who want to win championships and Grand Prix and everything in between, listen up,” the singer said. “The key to success is to come to a Jonas Brothers show … Let’s call it the Jonas Blessing.”

While this conspiracy theory is pretty hilarious, the singers might actually be on to something. As it turns out, there have been multiple instances in which well-known athletes attended one of the JoBros’ shows and then went on to win their respective championships!

“Congrats to all you Jonas-loving athletes out there who were smart enough to come to a show. You deserve those championships,” Nick said.

Looking for more proof? No worries, J-14 broke it all down! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the Jonas Blessing.

