Baby’s finally here! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in January 2022, and J-14 just confirmed the name of their daughter. The baby’s name is … *drumroll please* Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The baby girl was born on January 15 at a San Diego hospital, according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ. We love a Capricorn!

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” Priyanka shared in an Instagram post announcing their daughter’s arrival.

Nick and Priyanka, who married in December 2018 in India, have kept their journey into parenthood under wraps for the most part, but an inside source told Us Weekly that the duo hope to have “at least two children,” and that “friends [were] excited” for the new parents.

Back in March 2020, the Bollywood and Hollywood actress talked about creating a family with her husband with Tatler Magazine. “Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” she told the publication. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

The “Jealous” singer is an uncle by his older brother Kevin Jonas who has two daughters with wife Danielle Jonas. In July 2020, Nick’s other brother Joe Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner, gave birth to their first child which they kept extremely private. The couple didn’t confirm Sophie’s pregnancy ahead of the birth and Joe waited nine months to speak publicly about his baby girl. Now, the couple is expecting baby No. 2 in 2022, after Sophie revealed her baby bump at the 2022 Oscars After Party. So many baby Jonases are running around!!

During The Jonas Brothers Family Roast in November 2021, Priyanka seemed to joke, or possibly hint, that she and her husband were expecting. “I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet. Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. We’re expecting … ” she said.

“… To get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow!” Not anymore, Priyanka!

The couple has been silent on social media and have not spoken about their daughter publicly since they announced her birth. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Nick and Priyanka’s daughter.

