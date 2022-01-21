Congratulations are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The couple announced that they welcomed their first baby together via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, wrote in a joint statement via social media on Friday, January 21. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Following the announcement, Joe Jonas commented a heart emoji on his brother and sister-in-law’s Instagram post.

Earlier this month, the Quantico star spoke about wanting to be a mom during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” the actress said about having children. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

News of their baby comes just one month after the couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

“I think just being honest and needing each other’s company, obviously,” Priyanka told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021 of what the key to a healthy relationship was. “Communication, having fun with each other. I think that’s the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other’s company and just have a good time.”

She noted that their relationship “doesn’t feel like work.”

Nick and Priyanka met in 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into her DMs. They later came face-to-face at a Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. Although they walked the Met Gala red carpet together in May of that same year, the two didn’t take their relationship public until a year later. They announced their engagement in July 2018 and tied the knot that December.

“I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” Nick said of their first meeting during a December 2018 interview with Vogue. Then, he recounted his marriage proposal.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’” the New Jersey native remembered. “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. … I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

Throughout their time together, both stars have gushed over their “magical” relationship.

“We’re very lucky. We definitely knew each other pretty well before we really started dating properly,” Nick explained during a SiriusXM in March 2021. “And I think that foundation as friends always helps any relationship sort of evolve in a natural and organic way.”

