Absence makes the heart grow fonder! When it comes to dating in Hollywood, celebrities are no stranger to long-distance relationships. Over the years, tons of stars have spoken about what it’s like to navigate their love lives when miles away from their significant other.

“This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” Priyanka Chopra said during a November 2021 appearance on the InStyle “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actress was separated from her family, including husband Nick Jonas.

“Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K,” the Quantico star explained. “It just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened. But thankfully, you know, everyone was OK.”

Priyanka and Nick went public with their relationship in May 2018 and officially tied the knot in December of that year. Despite their sometimes “tricky” long-distance relationship the two have continued to make their love work.

“We didn’t have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful,” the actress further explained during her podcast appearance. “He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that’s usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don’t really have much time. You have, like, two days off.” Priyanka continued, “It was all really tricky but we managed. He flew down a bunch of times, I flew down a couple of times.” When JoJo Siwa was dating ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew amid 2021, the songstress was vocal about dealing with a long-distance relationship. As fans know, JoJo’s former flame lives in Florida and would often make trips to spend time with the “Boomerang” musician in California. They were together from January until October 2021. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” JoJo said during a November 2021 episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast. “I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted. But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.” Scroll through our gallery to see what other stars have said about dealing with long-distance relationships over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.