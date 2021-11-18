Wonder what it’s like to be loved by Shawn Mendes? The singer’s dating history is full of famous faces!

After years of dating speculation, the Canadian crooner and Camila Cabello went public with their relationship in July 2019. Throughout their time together, Shawn spoke highly of the “Havana” songstress, even revealing that every song he’s ever written has been about her.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all, they have always been about you,'” Shawn revealed during his 2020 Netflix documentary In Wonder. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, ‘They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.'”

Further discussing their relationship in the film, the “In My Blood” singer said that his music doesn’t “capture the things and the feelings with her.”

“I think it’s like when you see a moon or stars and you try and take a photo of it with your iPhone and then you just can’t,” he explained. “It just doesn’t look good. And you’re like, ‘It’s not supposed to be captured,’ you know? It’s just supposed to be for us.”

Because they spoke so highly of each other while they were together, it was a shock to fans when they announced their break up in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila wrote in a joint social media statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Before taking his relationship with Camila public, Shawn was romantically linked to Hailey Baldwin and Chloë Grace Moretz in the past, among others.

“A lot happens when you fall in love for the first time, because you really feel this support, this grounded, ‘Hey, if everything goes away, I’m going to be OK,'” the “Stitches” musician told ELLE in November 2020. “It’s perspective, and it’s beautiful. And it really allows you to be like, ‘OK, well, if I’m going to do this [make music, etc.], I might as well be doing it for the right reasons and really, really, really enjoying it.’ Otherwise, I’d just rather watch movies with you all day.”

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the Canada native has talked a lot about love! Scroll through our gallery to look back at his dating history.

