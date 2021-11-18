For years, fans wanted Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to announce that they were more than friends. In July 2019, the fandom got their wish. The singers were together for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021.

Throughout their time together, the “Havana” songstress and “In My Blood” crooner gave their followers insight into their relationship — both the good and the bad. They were constantly photographed packing on the PDA at the beach or during various outings, posted tons of photos on Instagram showcasing their love and even got a dog together.

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” Camila said during an October 2021 interview with Glamour. “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me. I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Split rumors started swirling after Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported in November 2021 that “a week ago” Camila was reportedly discussing “a breakup” with a friend while on an airplane from Miami to Los Angeles. While the account noted that she could have been “talking figuratively,” Shawn and Camila announced their breakup with a joint social media statement shortly thereafter.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila’s Instagram Stories posts read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Their split came as a surprise to fans as Shawn and Camila had nothing but amazing things to say about each other in various interviews. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shawn even gushed over spending most of the 2020 lockdown in Miami with Camila and her parents.

“To be completely honest, it was my first time spending time with my girlfriend and her family in their house in Miami,” he said on the Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery in October 2020. “I was there for, like, three months so I got really like — I was doing laundry, well I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was nice man, it was really nice. We watched all the Harry Potter [movies] probably three times, Stranger Things three times. It was a very necessary moment in my life I think. So it was really lovely for that reason.”

So, what led to Shawn and Camila’s split? They have yet to share insight into their split. Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of what could have went wrong.

