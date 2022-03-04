Bad blood following their split? Camila Cabello released a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, titled “Bam Bam” on Friday, March 4, and some fans are convinced that she’s taking shots at ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

When teasers of the song started making their rounds on TikTok, some social media users speculated that the lyrics might give insight into the musicians’ split. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now / I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now,” the song starts.

“This is obviously about Shawn,” one TikTok commenter wrote. Another added, “He literally posted surfing photos when they broke up.”

A third person wrote: “This is a respectfully [sic] way to describe the things that happened between them.”

The former flame were best friends for years before things turned romantic. After tons of speculation from fans, Shawn and Camila confirmed their relationship in 2019. After two years together, they released a joint statement on Instagram in November 2021, announcing their split.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the post read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Following the breakup, Shawn released a single titled “It’ll Be Okay,” which is rumored to be his take on the split. Now, fans are convinced that “Bam Bam” is Camila’s version of events.

“Why are you bashing her?” a TikTok commenter asked. “Yes, obviously it’s about Shawn. She loved him and it ended, she’s gonna cope in her own way which is writing songs smh.”

Camila, for her part, addressed the song’s meaning during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, noting that the idea came from “a lot of my favorite Latin music that I listened to growing up.”

“Lyrically, they have this life message in a song and it’s very mostly this theme of, ‘I’m heartbroken and sometimes life sucks,’ but having a sense of humor about it and being like, ‘That’s f–king life,'” the songstress explained, in part.

Elsewhere in the interview, Camila spoke about her and Shawn’s breakup.

“I think what we were trying to get across in the verse is just that things change and things take really unexpected terms. And just showing that through the actual details of it,” she shared. “And I think it has a bigger message than … Because for me, I f–king love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people …’ Whatever it is that’s going on in your life, whether it is a breakup, or a divorce, or like you said, a friend breakup, or you’ve just gone through something that just is really s–tty. Hopefully, this can make you be like, ‘It is that way now. But things are always taking crazy turns.'”

