Camila Cabello is blessing us with another album! After two long years of waiting for her next record, the “Havana” singer is gearing up for her next release.

It seems the songstress has been hard at work putting her upcoming record together. Though Camila has been quite sparing with details on her upcoming album, she did reveal that she’s working on new music.

Before Camila wiped her Instagram account in December 2023, she shared an end of the year wrap, revealing her plans for 2024. One of the Story photos included a POV shot of her in a studio. Another showcased a “productivity graph” drawn on a whiteboard.

The image that sent fans into a frenzy was a screenshot of a text she sent her mother saying, “it’s slutty but it’s art.” Could this be a nod towards an upcoming music video or the vibe of her album?

The most exciting story post she added was a selfie of her holding a microphone with the caption, “mostly the year of this 🤐 see you next year b*tches.”

2023 was a quiet year for Camila when it came to music releases. The Familia songwriter only released one track — and it was for the Trolls movie!

Her song, “It Takes Two,” featured Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs and Kid Kudi.

Camila has worn many hats during her Hollywood career, which first started in 2012 when she auditioned for the X-Factor.

There, she was paired up with fellow contestants Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane to form a girl group.

Despite placing third in the competition, Fifth Harmony signed a record deal with Syco Music and Epic Records. After releasing a couple of albums together, Camila decided to go her on way.

The lead singer announced that she was leaving the group in December 2016.

As a solo artist, Camila has released three albums and many singles. Her 2018 debut record Camila was such a hit with fans that it was certified Platinum in the UK!

