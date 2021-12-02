Saying goodbye to a past love. Shawn Mendes has gifted fans with a new song, and “It’ll Be Okay,” will definitely bring listeners to tears.

Released on Wednesday, December 1, the heart-wrenching single appears to recount the end of a relationship from Shawn’s point of view.

“It feels like I haven’t truly connected with you guys in a while,” Shawn captioned an Instagram photo of a sunset hours before the song dropped on Wednesday. “I miss you. I hope you love this song.”

The Canadian crooner first announced “It’ll Be Okay” via social media on Tuesday, November 30. Immediately, followers took to the comments section to speculate that the track was a breakup song following his split from Camila Cabello after two years together.

“I know this is gonna hurt so bad,” one fan wrote. Another dubbed this Shawn’s “HEARTBREAK ERA.”

The song dropped exactly two weeks after Shawn and Camila’s breakup announcement.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former flames shared in a joint social media statement on November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Before things turned romantic between them, fans speculated for years that Shawn and Camila were more than friends. In July 2019, they took their relationship public after collaborating on the song “Señorita.” Once they shared their romance with the world, the musicians couldn’t stop gushing over each other in various interviews and packing on some major PDA via Instagram.

During his 2020 Netflix documentary In Wonder, Shawn gave fans insight into their relationship.

“We were in New York and my song comes on the radio or something, and the fact comes up that it’s about her, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s about you.’ And I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you,’” he shared in the film. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like, every song I’ve ever wrote.’ And I’m, like, rhyming off the songs. I’m like, ‘Treat You Better,’ like, all these songs. And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ She literally had no idea. This whole time I thought she, like, knew.”

When it comes to new music, Shawn has been teasing his forthcoming fifth album since April of this year. Then, he released the single “Summer of Love” in August. It’s unclear thus far if that and “It’ll Be Okay” will be a part of his upcoming record. While Shawn hasn’t confirmed if the song is about his recent split, there appear to be some references to his and Camila’s relationship within the lyrics. The “Havana” songstress has since shared the song to her Instagram Stories in support of her ex.

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of “It’ll Be Okay.”

