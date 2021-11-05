A beautiful beach day! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a smooch while soaking up the sun in Miami on Wednesday, November 3. The Canadian crooner, 22, and “Havana” songstress, 24, wore bathing suits and hung out in the water while enjoying each other’s company.

Shawn donned black swim trunks and had his toned torso on full display while Camila was bikini-clad in a light blue bathing suit. The “In My Blood” singer went swimming, and photos showed Camila picking up a water bottle off the beach and pouring it out into the ocean. Upon leaving the beach later that same day, Shawn added a shirt and sunglasses to his ensemble while Camila carried a tote bag on her shoulder.

The couple’s romantic outing comes days after they sported matching Day of the Dead costumes in several social media posts. The couple shared pictures of themselves in full face makeup and stunning looks to celebrate the holiday.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the couple has been spotted on the beach while enjoying a Florida getaway. In June, Camila thanked fans for the “love” after the pair showed off their beach bodies while enjoying a separate beach trip. While soaking up some Vitamin D, Camila wore a tie-dye bikini while Shawn relaxed in a navy bathing suit before they hung out together in the water. “Thank u for the love yesterday and today, I love y’all,” Camila captioned an Instagram Stories posts once pictures from their romantic beach day were shared online.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Camila has been a major advocate for body positivity. When photos of her running in a sports bra and leggings went viral this past July, Camila uploaded a TikTok video telling her followers to “own” their looks.

“I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do,” the former Fifth Harmony member declared at the time. “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat.”

Since then, Camila has gotten candid in various interviews about her body image struggles.

“When I’m having negative thoughts about my body, that’s actually when I’ll want to binge-eat cookies, and then I have a stomachache,” she explained to Glamour in October 2021. “It’s this weird psychology: The more I love my body, the more I actually want to take care of it. … As long as I’m healthy and working out and feel good, that’s the best I can do. There’s no point in trying to have another kind of body.”

