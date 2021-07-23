Supporting the movement! Camila Cabello has nothing but love for her body and wants others to feel the same way.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the former Fifth Harmony songstress has been open about body positivity and acceptance, often sharing inspirational messages with fans.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Camila said in a now-viral TikTok shared in July 2021. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in. Because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn,’ but then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season.”

At the time, the “Havana” musician was photographed in a black sports bra with matching leggings and sneakers while running in a Los Angeles park with her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby,” Camila concluded her TikTok video.

Over the years, Camila has also taken a stance against body-shamers. After she was photographed alongside her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, on a Miami Beach in June 2021, the X Factor alum shared a sweet message with fans who praised her with body-positive messages. “Thank u for the love yesterday and today, I love y’all,” she wrote at the the time.

As her boyfriend since July 2019, Shawn has also shown support for Camila and her body confidence. During a November 2020 interview with British GQ, the “In My Blood” crooner noted how his longtime love is “so strong, so clear and confident with her [body], and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s.” Shawn added, “And it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

Camila has used her platform to not only change Shawn’s view of his body, but her young and impressionable fans’ as well.

“But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real,” she wrote in an August 2019 Instagram Story post. “I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL.”

