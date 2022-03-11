A body-positive queen! Camila Cabello is known for her words of wisdom regarding body image, but the songstress has also become famous for rocking a bathing suit.

The “Havana” songstress loves to show off her figure whether she’s on vacation or just hanging out in her native Miami. Camila’s bikini pics are often shared alongside an inspirational message to fans about body positivity and acceptance.

“When I’m having negative thoughts about my body, that’s actually when I’ll want to binge-eat cookies, and then I have a stomachache,” she explained to Glamour in October 2021. “It’s this weird psychology: The more I love my body, the more I actually want to take care of it. … As long as I’m healthy and working out and feel good, that’s the best I can do. There’s no point in trying to have another kind of body.”

Although she’s faced some body-shaming comments in the past, Camila doesn’t let the haters get her down. For example, after a series of photos of her running went viral, the Cinderella star responded with a poignant TikTok.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” she shared in the now-viral clip from July 2021. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in. Because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn,’ but then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season.”

Camila continued, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

When reflecting on the video, the “Señorita” musician explained that it was an easy decision to “get on TikTok and just talk about this.” While appearing on The Late Late Show in August 2021, she said: “It’s like, my weight is gonna go up and down, also we have these crazy beauty standards from freakin’ Instagram of people that are photoshopped or if they’re not photoshopped, it’s not every woman’s body.”

You go, girl! Camila is embracing her body and showing fans that they can too. Scroll through our gallery to see her best bathing suit photos over the years.

