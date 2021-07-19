She’s preaching body positivity! Camila Cabello showed off her “curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat” during a run on Friday, July 16.

According to photos, the songstress, 24, was wearing a black sports bra and black sneakers paired with leggings as she walked to a Los Angeles park with her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao. While there, the “Havana” singer went for a run. Following her workout, Camila uploaded a TikTok video and praised “real women” who also showcase their body because “being at war with your body is so last season.”

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” she said in the now-viral clip. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in. Because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time.”

She continued, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Camila has spoken out against body-shaming. After a series of photos of the former Fifth Harmony member and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, at the beach surfaced online last month, Camila thanked fans for all the “love” on social media. While she didn’t address the pictures head-on, she appeared to be referring to the body-positive messages her followers were sharing online.

In August 2019, after coming across a headline — which she claimed body-shamed her — Camila shared an Instagram Stories post that hit back at the haters.

“I haven’t gone on social media at all with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot … and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people ‘body shaming me,’” she wrote at the time. “Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just imagining what these pictures must look like. Oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like, of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

Camila added, “Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bulls–t today!”

