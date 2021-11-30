Showing off their love! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are constantly putting their relationship on display when walking various red carpets.

The duo first met in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party after DMing via social media since 2016. From there, the pair’s relationship blossomed. At the 2017 Met Gala in May of that year, they assured fans they were just friends while arriving at the event in Ralph Lauren looks. A year later, in May 2018, Nick and Priyanka officially started dating. The singer and actress got engaged in May 2018 and officially tied the knot in December of that same year.

“It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key,” the Jonas Brothers member told Entertainment Tonight in January 2019. “I’m blushing now!”

In November 2021, the duo posed together at the British Fashion Awards, appearing to shut down split rumors. Earlier that same month, the Quantico star removed “Jonas” from her name on Instagram sparking split speculation among fans. While they never explicitly addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship, the two appeared as a united front at the star-studded event in England. When sharing photos from the fashion-forward night on social media, Nick referred to his wife as “the star of the show.”

But that’s not the only romantic Instagram post they shared amid split rumors. Throughout November 2021, both Nick and Priyanka posted some pretty romantic Instagram posts, including one on Thanksgiving.

“So much to be grateful for. Friends, family … I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka captioned a photo of herself and her husband cozying up together. “Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

Nick, for his part, posted the same picture alongside a caption that read, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra.”

The actress also took some hilarious digs at her husband during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which premiered on Netflix in November 2021.

“Nick and I have a 10-year age gap,” she quipped. “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use TikTok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

