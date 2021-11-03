Opening up. JoJo Siwa has confirmed her breakup from Kylie Prew, and is setting the record straight on their split.

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” the former Dance Moms star said on the “This Is Paris” podcast in November 2021. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

Us Weekly broke the news in late-October 2021 that the teens called it quits after less than one year together. “JoJo and Kylie did break up,” a source confirmed to the publication.

“Some [Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware about the breakup,” the insider shared at the time. “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split.”

Eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that JoJo and Kylie had split after the Florida native appeared to be absent from the DWTS live shows, which she had previously attended. Then, the “Boomerang” songstress started opening up about experiencing some “extreme” personal struggles.

“This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” JoJo told reporters following one of the DWTS live shows, per Us Weekly. “I’m really lucky that every day this week, I got to spend three hours with my best friend in rehearsals. At the end of rehearsal, she would go, ‘OK, we got there. You OK? Cool.’ … It definitely has been a week, but because of my family, because of this song, because of the show, I’m on the other side of it.”

JoJo took her relationship with Kylie public nearly a month after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the J Team star revealed that she had “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

Before things turned romantic, the pair met while on vacation. In December 2020, JoJo recalled to J-14 exclusively about meeting her “best friend” on a cruise ship.

“We’re fighting over this stuffed animal that’s in this crane game machine. And she looks at me. This is after like five minutes, she looks at me and goes, ‘Aren’t you supposed to be nice?’ And I was like, ‘You went there!’ and it was like a joke, but like, she wasn’t joking,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you are insane. And I love you to death.’ So I met my best friend last year on Christmas Eve, actually.”

