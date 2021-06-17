Still bitter? Miley Cyrus celebrated the 13-year anniversary of her iconic song “7 Things” with a throwback photo of her and Nick Jonas, tagging the Jonas Brothers singer.

“13 years of ‘7 Things,'” the former Disney Channel star, 28, captioned her social media post. Alongside the infamous photo of her and her ex-boyfriend, Miley included multiple clips from the music video, one video of her giving a live performance and a gif of her and Selena Gomez belting out the tune at what appeared to be an awards show. Both Miley and Selena, 28, famously dated Nick, 28, during their Disney days.

The Hannah Montana star’s Instagram post also included a snippet from her 2009 autobiography Miles to Go where she wrote about the song.

“I was angry when I wrote ‘7 Things.’ I wanted to punish him, to get back at him for hurting me,” the passage read. “It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a hater. My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into love song. Why does he get a love song? Because I don’t hate him. I won’t let myself hate anybody.”

Continuing, Miley wrote that the song is about “how I should hate him, but I don’t and I don’t know why,” noting that at its core, the single is about “forgiving, not forgetting.”

The “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress dated the “Sucker” crooner from 2006 until calling it quits in 2007. It wasn’t until January 2018 that Nick publicly acknowledged the ongoing speculation that “7 Things” was about him.

“I’ve heard that rumor. I’ve never directly heard that from Miley, but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14 [in the video],” he said on the BBC Radio 1 “Breakfast Show” at the time. “I was actually kind of flattered to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”

Concluding her 13-year tribute to “7 Things,” Miley appeared to pass the breakup song torch to Olivia Rodrigo by adding a tweet about the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star into her Instagram post. “Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ is the 2021 Disney equivalent to Miley Cyrus’ ‘7 Things,'” a fan shared on Twitter.

Similar to the Miley, Selena and Nick love triangle from the early 2000s Disney crew, Olivia had her own love triangle of sorts in January of this year with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. After dropping a stunning breakup album, titled SOUR, in May, Olivia appears to have Miley’s approval when it comes to dropping songs that are sure to live on for over a decade.

