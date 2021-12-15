Age is just a number — especially when it comes to these celebrity couples! Some stars and their significant others have made headlines for their age differences over the years.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, for example, poke fun at their 10-year age difference during the November 2021 Jonas Brothers Family Roast. When the Quantico star took the stage to roast her husband, she didn’t hold back!

“Nick and I have a 10-year age gap,” Priyanka said “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use TikTok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

While some duos are still going strong, others have since called it quits.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal may not have ever confirmed their romance, but the songstress did seemingly write a few songs about the short-lived romance in 2010. In perhaps her most notable tune, “All Too Well,” Taylor appears to refer to the nine-year age difference between herself and the actor. Throughout the song, the age gap is named as one of the reasons for their split.

“You said if we had been closer in age / Maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die,” Taylor sings on the track’s 10-minute version, which was released in November 2021.

The singer-songwriter further leaned into the age difference when releasing the 15-minute long “All Too Well” short film that starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, who have an 11-year age gap between them. Even though the song was originally released in 2012, fans have still wondered if Taylor will ever confirm which ex the track is about.

“That’s one of the interesting questions that people ask me all the time about songs, and what I think is important to note is that these songs were mine years ago when they were written. Now they’re ours, now they’re shared,” she told Extra during a November 2021 interview. “I think every person out there might have someone they think of when they hear the song, and that’s what I want.”

Aside from the Spider-Man: Far From Home star, Taylor also reportedly had a fling with John Mayer in 2009. The two of them have a 12-year age difference between them.

