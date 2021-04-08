A healthy baby girl! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first daughter in July 2020, nearly a year after officially tying the knot. Although the couple has kept details about their baby girl, named Willa, under wraps, they’ve offered a few glimpses into her life.

The Game of Thrones alum called motherhood “my favorite job I’ve ever had,” in a March 2021 Instagram Stories post. “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama,” she added.

News that the Jonas Brothers singer and his actress wife were expecting their first baby together broke in February 2020. Throughout her pregnancy, Joe and Sophie kept things off social media and never spoke about their pregnancy, but the couple was often spotted going on walks with the X-Men star’s baby bump in tow. Months after their pregnancy news broke, Us Weekly confirmed that Sophie had given birth. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

Following the birth, it was reported that the couple named their baby girl Willa, something Sophie has since appeared to reveal via social media. In April 2021, eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress sporting a gold necklace that read “Willa” in an Instagram Stories selfie. Months prior, she also shared her daughter’s birthday while showing off a separate engraved necklace.

Joe, for his part, has stayed mum when it comes to divulging details about his life as a first-time dad. When asked about Willa’s relationship with brother Kevin Jonas‘ daughters during a March 2021 interview with Access, the DNCE member replied, “We haven’t been able to really see each other this whole year, just for brief moments.”

The third Jonas brother, Nick Jonas, did spill some tea about his niece. “She’s the best,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

Although they’ve yet to show off their daughter, Joe and Sophie have given fans a look at their home life via social media amid the coronavirus quarantine. They’ve also been photographed pushing Willa in a stroller while taking walks around L.A. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Willa Jonas so far.

