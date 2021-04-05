Growing up in the spotlight! Sophie Turner was cast as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones at 14 years old, and grew up on the HBO show’s set. Over the years, both her acting skills and personal style totally transformed.

At the beginning of her career, Sophie showed up to events in short dresses that made the talented teen look her age, now that she’s all grown up, the star has become known for gowns that turn heads when she’s walking down the red carpet. Although she’s graced multiple best dressed lists, Sophie admittedly doesn’t take her red carpet looks too seriously.

“I love to go on a red carpet and wear something that makes me feel like someone else. I want to be able to play dress-up,” the X-Men actress told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2019.

Of course, as the face of high-fashion brand Louis Vuitton — a role she’s had since 2017 — the actress is graced with tons of fashionable items to wear. For all her big events in life, including her wedding to Joe Jonas, the British beauty wore Louis Vuitton. “His clothes are like the characters I gravitate towards: warrior women. They are strong and empowering but also beautifully feminine,” she also told the magazine about the brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. “I like that he doesn’t choose people with that aesthetic that’s so popular on social media — the Instagram-model look of huge lips and skinny, long legs.”

When chatting with Fashionista in January 2019, Sophie also got real about differentiating her personal style (which is “comfortable”) and event looks.

“When I think about getting dressed, I want to feel like a warrior in everyday life. I want to feel tougher with a really strong aesthetic … So on the carpet, I always want to wear things that are very powerful,” she said at the time. “In my everyday wear, I’m quite tomboy-ish. I used to be very, very girly and now, I like things a bit sexier and a bit more comfortable and a bit, yeah, tomboy-ish. Every day I wear a T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers.”

No matter what she wears, the Dark Phoenix slays every red carpet she walks down. Whether she’s alone or alongside her musically talented husband, the red-headed actress is a total stunner!

