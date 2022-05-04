If you didn’t know, Sophie Turner has stayed pretty mum about becoming a mom. She and her husband, Joe Jonas, have a daughter named Willa, with another baby on the way, and Sophie has kept pretty quiet about her newfound motherhood.

The couple kept Sophie’s first pregnancy out of the public eye, up until news broke that they were expecting their first baby in February 2020. Sophie started sharing photos of her baby bump only after she had already given birth! It’s fair to say that the duo likes to keep things private about parenthood.

That is, until now! When speaking to The Wrap in April 2022 about playing a daughter in the new HBO series The Staircase after becoming a mother herself, Sophie explained, “I think it certainly adds a different perspective.”

“You know how you see your parents, as they get older, become way more sensitive? Like, ‘I’ve never seen my dad cry, and now I see him cry all the time.’ I feel like that,” she said.

“The concept of family has made me a much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just overflowing. It’s made me a better actor for becoming a mother — because the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in,” she explained. “This is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in, and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

So sweet! Sophie and Joe might be private about their family, but they do express their love of one another every now and then on social media. In an Instagram post from June 2021, the Game of Thrones actress even wished her hubby a happy father’s day ***Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch.” So cute!!

