Baby’s first Met Gala! Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump while walking the star-studded red carpet alongside husband Joe Jonas on Monday, May 2, in New York City.

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, wore a black gown adorned with silver accents. Joe, 32, accompanied his wife wearing a white jacket, that had tons of lace detailing, paired with black pants. Both were dressed in Louis Vuitton. Sophie posed for pictures with her hand on her growing belly.

In Touch was first to report news of the couple’s second pregnancy in March 2022. Shortly thereafter, multiple outlets confirmed the news. Sophie has since put her baby bump on full display while walking various red carpets and even hitting the beach. Joe and Sophie welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple’s rep confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

While they’ve kept their baby girl out of the public eye thus far, Joe has opened up in various interviews about being a dad.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” the singer told CBS This Morning in May 2021. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”

The Jonas Brothers member and his wife left their daughter at home for Monday’s Met Gala appearance. As fans know, this isn’t the first time they’ve walked this red carpet together. In 2019, the duo wore matching outfits while making their Met Gala debut as a couple.

“The jumpsuit is covered in sequins and crystals, and we wanted to use the glam to bring that all the way up into the hair and makeup to sort of elevate the whole look,” Sophie’s hair stylist, Christian Wood, told Allure after the 2019 event. “The last time we dyed her hair, we actually called the color Diamond Blonde, and that really stuck in my head. I thought it would be a great look, if we did crystals and glitter in the hair, so it’s kind of like the opposite of her fiery red hair, this glittery blonde.”

