Staying healthy! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have gone on walks with their daughter pretty consistently since welcoming the newborn into the world.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2020 that the couple was expecting their first baby together. At the time, sources also told Just Jared that Joe and Sophie were “keeping things very hush hush.” Months later, news broke on July 28, 2020, that the Game of Thrones alum had given birth.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” their rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. Following the birth announcement, TMZ reported that Joe and Sophie named their daughter Willa — which some fans have speculated is a nod to Sophie’s GOT role as Sansa Stark.

Although they’ve kept the details of their family life under wraps for now, Joe did give fans a rare glimpse into his home life with Sophie when he uploaded a video of him and his wife dancing along to the song “Pegao” by Omega in September 2020. He also uploaded few hilarious photos of them trying out the “Cartoon Princess” filter on Instagram Stories in August 2020.

The Jonas Brothers member and actress are also often spotted walking with Willa in a stroller around their neighborhood in California. The paparazzi have snapped several pics of their happy family, and J-14 decided to break them all down! Scroll through our gallery to see all the adorable photos.

