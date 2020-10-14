Did you guys know that Joe Jonas has almost 20 tattoos? Yep, that’s right. The Jonas Brothers singer has been slowly adding ink designs all over his body, and they’ve definitely become a huge part of him.

Most recently, the “Sucker” crooner showed off his new ink, via Instagram Stories on October 13 and fans think its an ode to Sophie Turner. The tat is a keyhole with an eye peering through and people think it might be his wife’s face.

But what about the rest of his tattoos? Do they have any special meanings? But what do they all mean, you ask? Don’t worry, because J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, some of the stories behind his ink designs are seriously emotional. Some of his tats are in honor of his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, while others are matching with some of Sophie’s! He actually has tats dedicated to the actress!

Scroll through our gallery to see all of Joe’s tattoos and uncover the story behind each one.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.