The stars are casting their ballots! Celebrities have taken to social media to remind their millions of followers to vote in the 2020 election by sharing post-voting selfies alongside important messages.

Lucy Hale, Joey King, Joe Jonas, Gregg Sulkin and more are among stars who have voted early and reminded their fans to do so too. Election Day is November 3, but some of Hollywood’s biggest names are sharing resources with fellow Americans on how they can send in their ballots early.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us — for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic [and] for a leader that is compassionate,” new mom Gigi Hadid captioned her post-voting Instagram photo on October 26, showing of her body for the first time since giving birth to her daughter. “YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF. IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. ([And] if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one!”

Although Timothée Chalamet has yet to share a photo with fans, he also reminded fans to vote via Instagram Live on October 24. The actor teamed up with former costar Selena Gomez for a livestream while he was waiting in line at the New York City polls.

“Right now, I’m literally voting at my early voting station in New York at Madison Square Garden, which feels particularly metaphorical because I’ve seen many great things happen here,” the actor told the former Disney Channel star. “So I’m hoping another great thing happens today.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all the stars who shared photos after voting in the 2020 election so far.

