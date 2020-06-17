On Thursday, June 18, a bunch of your favorite stars are teaming up with organization Rock The Vote to share the importance of voting in the upcoming elections with their fans. Called, Democracy Summer 2020, the virtual event will start at 8 P.M. EST/5 P.M. PST with Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning as cohosts.

Along with Rock The Vote, other organizations like Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote and March For Our Lives will team up with stars like Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, Saweetie, Skylar Astin, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and more to aim at registering 200,000 new voters over the summer months. Get this, you guys — Katy Perry and the Black Eyed Peas are set to perform during the online event, too!

“I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” Katy said in a statement, according to Variety. “The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”

President of Rock the Vote, Carolyn DeWitt, explained, “Rock the Vote was built to support young people and in this moment when young people are showing their power and demanding action, we are honored to launch Democracy Summer. Artists, influencers, elected officials and activists are joining together to help sustain the fire lit by America’s youth and build a movement to the polls to elect leaders who will take action.”

As fans know, these aren’t the only well-known celebs who are urging young people to vote. Lizzo recently took to Instagram with a brand new song that reminded her nine million followers the importance of heading to the polls. Rihanna also took to Twitter and told her followers to, “Get [your] a** off the couch and go vote!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.