Just like many other celebrities, Justin Bieber has been pretty outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Now, the singer has taken to Instagram Stories and hit back at a follower who told him to “worry” about other issues.

For those who missed it, it all started after the “What Do You Mean?” singer posted a photo that included Breonna’s name alongside a caption that read, “I need updates. How are these police officers not arrested?”

Breonna, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020. They entered her home with a search warrant after they suspected her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was involved in selling drugs, however, there were no drugs found in the home. The police said that they opened fire because Kenneth shot at them first, but he later claimed that he thought they were intruders and that they did not identify themselves as police officers. The events are still under investigation.

Then, Justin took to Instagram Stories and shared the screenshot of a comment he received from an Internet troll that told him to “worry about Canada and your mental issues.”

They continued, “We got this down here in America! How about naming all the babies slaughtered at Planned Parenthood, the innocent black girl gunned down in Illinois this weekend, how about all those black in black shooting deaths in Chicago? When are we gonna talk about that? Hey Justin, you got money, start an organization instead of word salads!”

The singer hit back with, “[Are you] saying that because I’m Canadian I shouldn’t worry about my fellow man? There’s an issue and I’m speaking about it because not only is it my right but my honor to stand by my fellow man. There are many issues I can speak on but right now I’m speaking on Breonna Taylor who was murdered in her own home.”

Following these social media posts, Justin added one more to his Instagram feed that read, “I will never stop fighting for my brothers and sisters. Black Lives Matter.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.