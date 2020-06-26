Singer Justin Bieber is reportedly suing the two woman who accused him of sexual assault for $20 million.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Justin filed a defamation lawsuit against the two Twitter users — known as Danielle (@danielleglvn) and Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) — who “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations.”

“The accusations are factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions,” the “Love Yourself” crooner’s lawyer said in the lawsuit. They also alleged that Danielle and Kadi “may be the same person under two accounts.”

The lawsuit stated, “It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported and provably false) about anyone without consequence. However, [Justin] will not stand idly by.”

For those who missed it, Danielle posted a lengthy note to Twitter (which has since been taken down) on Saturday, June 20, where she claimed that the 26-year-old “forced himself inside her” at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, TX, after he made a surprise appearance at the South by Southwest music festival.

Justin later responded to the allegations and denied the entire thing on Twitter. He also posted screenshots of emails and receipts that seemingly proved he was never at the Four Seasons hotel, but instead, spent the night with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” he wrote in a series of tweets posted on Sunday, June 21. “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As for Kadi, she claimed that the pop star sexually assaulted her at the Langham hotel in New York City on May 5, 2015, after he attended the Met Gala.

In the lawsuit, Justin’s lawyers accused Kadi of being “a superfan, a Belieber, that sits outside his hotels waiting for photos and appearances, and is desperate to meet him and desperate for his attention and for fame.” They also claimed that the musician was at an “afterparty until close to 4 A.M.,” making Kadi’s story “an impossibility.”

He is seeking a total of $20 million in damages ($10 million from each accuser).

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.