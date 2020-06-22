Singer Justin Bieber has shut down rumors that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014.

The woman, who called herself Danielle, posted a lengthy note to Twitter (which has since been taken down) on Saturday, June 20, where she claimed that the 26-year-old “forced himself inside her” at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, TX, after he made a surprise appearance at the South by Southwest music festival.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Justin began in a series of tweets posted on Sunday, June 21. “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014, in Austin, TX, at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” he continued. “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at SXSW, where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez.”

The musician then shared photos of him and Selena together in Austin as well as old news articles about them being there together.

Justin also claimed that he never stayed at the Four Seasons at all.

“Furthermore, I stayed with Selena and our friends at an AirBNB on the 9th and on the 10th [I] stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th,” he wrote, along with screenshots of his emails and receipts.

He added, “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.”

“The pics I showed of me and Selena [on] March 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our AirBNB and never went to the Four Seasons. This is our AirBNB receipt where we crashed with our friends,” Justin said. “On March 10 Selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends — Nick and John — before I left town. Once again, not at the Four Seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the Defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home.”

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” he concluded.

