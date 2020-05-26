As if we needed another reason to call Justin and Hailey Bieber #CoupleGoals, this story about their super romantic first kiss just gave us one! During a recent episode of their new Facebook reality series, The Biebers, the couple was answering fan questions, when the 23-year-old model remembered the first time they locked lips — when she was only 17 years old.

“The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together,” she remembered. “We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed.”

Hailey told viewers that their date had to be in secret because she technically wasn’t allowed to go!

“He asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like ‘Absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening,’” she said, before adding that older sister, Alaia Baldwin, came up with an epic plan. “My older sister kind of covered for me and was like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleep over at my apartment and it’s all good.’ She covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught.” But that’s not all! Both Justin and Hailey also recalled the first time they said that they realized they were in love with each other, and we’re seriously swooning. “I remember the first time you said you were in love with me, but I don’t remember when I was like, ‘Oh yeah he’s the one for sure,’” Hailey said. Justin added, “I think just time, being around each other… I just started realizing more and more qualities I liked about you and more things that were just so endearing.” He continued, “I think I said, ‘I think I’m falling in love with you.’ ” It doesn’t get cuter than that!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.