During the first few months of her marriage to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin revealed that she seriously struggled and was often “ridden with guilt.”

“I put extra guilt on myself to be this good girl, to fill this role of being like this goody two-shoes good girl, and what I learned leading up to being married is it’s just not realistic,” she explained during an interview on the Hillsong Church‘s YouTube page. “We all wish there were things we had never done, and we all wish there were decisions we didn’t make and mistakes we didn’t make.”

Now, the 23-year-old said she worked through these past feelings, but they were still there for a few months after the couple first said their “I dos.”

“But what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and bad decision that I made and everything that I was making myself feel guilty for lead to me being married and me being a wife,” the model explained. “But I think in the beginning, especially for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn’t done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it’s just A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we’ve done but it doesn’t have to define who we are, and it didn’t have to define me in my relationship.”

As fans know, her admission came just a few days after the couple got real about how difficult it has been to spend so much time together during the coronavirus quarantine during a recent episode of their new Facebook reality series, The Biebers.

“I think just being in each other’s space a lot and not having ways to necessarily always go do other things… it’s definitely hard sometimes,” the model admitted. “I think we probably both annoy each other a lot sometimes. I think I purposely… bother you and do things that are just like annoying. And then you bite me! So don’t even try.”

The “Love Yourself” crooner explained that he loves to attack his wife with a nerf gun randomly, and she definitely was not amused by it.

“The nerf gun is my ultimate annoyance,” she added.

Hopefully, it sounds like there’s no trouble brewing in paradise between these two lovebirds!

