This is not a drill, Charli D’Amelio just received an Instagram DM from Justin Bieber, and we’re seriously freaking out just as much as she was!

It all started on Monday, May 18, when the 16-year-old was hosting an Instagram Live and answering questions from fans. In the middle of her stream, a comment from the “Yummy” singer popped up on the feed and read, “Please check [your] DMs when [you’re] done [with your] live. THANKS.”

Once she saw the comment, Charli asked her viewers if what she just read was “a joke.”

“That’s a joke,” she said. “That’s a joke. That was a joke. Please tell me someone screenshotted that.”

The social media star then replied to Justin’s comment and said, “Okay, I will. Thank you.”

Thankfully, fans screenrecorded the entire thing and reposted the interaction on Instagram.

Charli has yet to publicly reveal what the 26-year-old singer said when he messaged her. Is there a possible collaboration happening in the future? Is she creating a dance for one of his songs? There’s truly so many things that the DM could have said, and we’re seriously dying to know all the details of their virtual interaction. We mean, the biggest star on TikTok and biggest pop star in the world coming together — what could be better than that?!

As fans know, this epic moment in social media history came just a few weeks after Charli and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, confirmed that they had left TikTok’s Hype House after rumors started swirling that they had parted ways in April. It wasn’t until May 6, 2020, that the girls confirmed their departure from 19-member squad.

“When the Hype House started to become more of a business, Charli and Dixie stepped away from that aspect. While their businesses are separate, their friendships with the members continue,” a rep for the D’Amelio sisters told The Hollywood Reporter about why they decided to take a step back.

