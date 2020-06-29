On Saturday, June 27, Global Citizen teamed up with a group of celebrities for a star-studded Global Goal: Unite For Our Future televised event, which raised over $6.9 billion in pledges to help combat the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable and marginalized communities.

For those who missed it, since March, the World Health Organization has reported that over 10,300,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 505,000 deaths. Medical professionals called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals were canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People were asked to avoid public spaces, stay indoors and quarantine themselves.

In order to help those in need at this time, stars like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Billy Porter, Coldplay, J Balvin, the cast of Hamilton and more teamed up with the organization to perform and share words of wisdom during the two-hour event. Missed Global Goal: Unite For Our Future? No worries, J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery for a full recap of everything that went down.

