Singer Justin Bieber teamed up with Quavo to give back. On Friday, February 7, the 25-year-old singer dropped the third single off his upcoming album Changes. Along with the release of the track, titled “Intentions,” Justin also surprised fans with an inspiring music video.

Along with Justin and Quavo, the video also featured three women from Los Angeles’ Alexandria House — an organization that helps women and children move from crisis to stability. First, the visual started with the introduction of Bahri, a young girl born in Saudi Arabia who hopes to be the first member of her family to graduate college. Then viewers met Marcy, who was raised in foster care and wants to help fostered youth get the resources they need. Lastly, there was Angela, who has experienced homelessness in LA.

As the video continued, fans watch Justin and Quavo make all three of their dreams come true.

After he met Bahri, Justin took her on a walk and gifted her with a brand new car so she could drive to her classes.

Then he and Quavo handed out backpacks full of supplies to Marcy’s family.

Justin gave Angela the means to express herself and spread awareness about homelessness by taking her to a music studio. She even recorded a verse for “Intentions.”

“Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer / Shower you with all my attention / Yeah, these are my only intentions / Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread,” Justin sings on the track. “Heart full of equity, you’re an asset / Make sure that you don’t need no mentions / Yeah, these are my only intentions.”

As fans know, “Intentions” comes just after Justin released two other singles — “Yummy” and “Get Me” — off his fifth studio album, which is set to be released on Friday, February 14.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.