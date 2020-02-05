During Justin Bieber‘s upcoming Changes tour, fans will have the chance to meet the “Yummy” singer! There’s just one catch — they have to pay $1,549 first.

In December 2019, fans were shook when Justin announced his North American tour — which kicks off in May 2020. Now, some are not happy with the 26-year-old musician due to his high ticket prices. On Monday, February 3, a group of fans got their hands on the price list for the Changes tour VIP packages and posted them to social media. The images quickly went viral and many people complained about the “expensive” cost.

The prices for the 'Changes' tour VIP packages have been released: – Diamond (M&G): $1,549.00

– Emerald: $549.00

– Sapphire: $399.00

– Gold: $299.00

– Silver: $215.00 (Prices based on the Buffalo show, they may change depending on the venue.) pic.twitter.com/c2fFbooW2Y — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) February 3, 2020

Social media users focused their attention on the “diamond” VIP ticket package which included a floor seat to the show, a backstage tour, access to a preshow lounge, limited edition tour merch, crowd-free merch shopping and a photo opportunity with Justin. Sounds great right? Well, not to some fans.

Aside from being upset over the price of the “diamond” package — which varies based on the city and venue — fans also were disappointed upon hearing that the photo with Justin would be a group shot.

“Justin’s meet and greet is $1k plus for…. wait for it….. a group photo,” one fan posted on Twitter. Another person added, “Imagine paying $1500 for meet and greet and only being able to take a group photo. Justin [you’re] killing me.”

A third person said, “Wait, why am I seeing people talking about Justin’s meet & greet price being $1600? If this is accurate information, please explain why the cost is that exorbitant.”

While most fans seemed to be upset with the price and the group photo, others stood up for the singer.

“‘Justin’s doing meet and greet but it’s in groups’ why are y’all saying that as if it’s bad?? Justin feeling confident again to do this again is HUGE, it’s such a big thing for him to do BE GRATEFUL!!!!” someone wrote on Twitter.

As fans know, in 2016, during his Purpose tour, Justin canceled all his meet and greets after a “security incident.”

“I’m going to be canceling my meet and greets. I enjoy meeting such incredible people but I end up feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people’s spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy,” Justin said in a statement at the time. “Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.