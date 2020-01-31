Justin Bieber Claps Back At His Mustache Haters, Says ‘Deal With It'

Singer Justin Bieber doesn’t care what you think about his mustache! On Thursday, January 30, the 25-year-old clapped back at social media haters who had negative comments about his new facial hair.

Along with a black and white selfie posted to Instagram, the “Yummy” singer made it clear to his 126 million followers that he has no plans to shave off his mustache.

“MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA,” he captioned the post.

Fans first noticed the facial hair in a photo Justin posted on January 22, 2020. The singer praised his dermatologist for helping him achieve clear skin, but his followers were more focused on his ‘stache.

“The mustache is not for [you],” one fan wrote. Another added, “Bieber bro I don’t like your whiskers.”

Even Justin’s longtime friend and manager Scooter Braun commented it, “Your ‘stache helps me a lot too.”

Some fans took to Twitter and continued the conversation about how much they disliked his facial hair.

“Hi Justin Bieber’s mustache makes him look like the Walmart version of Johnny Depp and no you can not change my mind,” one social media user wrote alongside photos that compared the two celebs.

“I’m so sorry but Justin Bieber’s mustache makes me very uncomfortable,” another person said. A third added, “Can someone tell Justin Bieber to shave his mustache?”

Days after the backlash started, Justin wore his facial hair proudly when he walked the red carpet alongside wife Hailey Baldwin at the Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries premiere on Monday, January 27.

The couple made their official red carpet debut and couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Justin and Hailey hugged and kissed each other while they posted for photos. The 23-year-old model wore a black glittery dress with her hair in a top knot while her other half opted for a white shirt and light pink pants. Justin also showed off his mustache and also wore a black hat.

From the look of it, his ‘stache isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

