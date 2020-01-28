One of Hollywood’s hottest couples have had fans swooning over their adorable PDA pictures. On Monday, January 27, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin made their red carpet debut at the premiere of the singer’s new YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The couple made the star-studded event a total date night and couldn’t keep their hands off each other while walking down the carpet. Justin and Hailey hugged and kissed each other while they posted for photos. The 23-year-old model wore a black glittery dress with her hair in a top knot while her other half opted for a white shirt and light pink pants. Justin was also wearing a black hat.

Aside from posing with each other, Justin and Hailey also snapped some pictures with friends and family — like Scooter Braun, Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette and his grandparents Diane and Bruce Dale. Scroll through our gallery to see their red carpet photos.

