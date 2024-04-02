For years, rumors that Tate McRae was Justin Bieber‘s backup dancer before launching into stardom have circulated the internet — and she’s finally setting the record straight. Keep reading to see if the rumors are true!

Did Tate McRae Backup Dance for Justin Bieber?

“I did,” she told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards of dancing for the Biebs, before clarifying, “It was like one time, but I was 12 and it’s this whole Wikipedia thing.”

While the two Canadian celebrities might have met years ago, they reconected at the NHL All-Star Player draft on February 2024 — and it turns out the “Baby” singer remembered her!

“He did bring it up, and I was so embarrassed,” Tate said of Justin. “I was like, ‘Please never bring that up again.’ But it was funny, he’s great. He’s the sweetest guy ever so it was very cool.”

ICYMI, Tate got her start as a dancer first, and was a finalist on the TV reality series So You Think You Can Dance at age 13. She first stepped on the music scene with her debut single “One Day” in 2017, and has been making music ever since.

Following overnight success of her debut single, the songstress continued to drop various songs that she had written until signing with a music label in 2019. Months later, she released her debut EP, All the Things I Never Said, in January 2020. It wasn’t until April 2020 that Tate became a household name, however. When she dropped the single “You Broke Me First,” the musician automatically skyrocketed to stardom.

She’s since released hits like “greedy” and “exes,” along with her second album THINK FIRST in December 2023.

“I’m in my pop girl era,” she told People Magazine in September 2023. “But then there’s also this whole other side of my personality that so many people don’t know until they actually meet me in person and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re nothing like your songs.’ And it’s so funny. I’m just like, ‘Oh, I’ve never realized that. I’ve actually never shown that through my music.’”

The Canadian songstress is also gearing up to hit the road on her THINK LATER World Tour in April 2024.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been on the road and I’m so excited to see everyone,” she told People in September 2023. “And I think it’s always a shock every single time I step on stage just to actually realize that people listen and support and know my lyrics. I feel like sometimes I just get very overwhelmed with people actually knowing my music. It’s just a very, very cool feeling I feel very lucky to experience.”

