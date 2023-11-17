Is Tate McRae in her single girl era? The “Greedy” songstress sparked dating rumors with a certain NHL player back in 2022 — but are they still together? Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Tate McRae Dating Cole Sillinger?

Tate sparked dating rumors with Canadian professional hockey player Cole Sillinger in 2021, after he admitted in an interview that she was his celebrity crush. The two began talking and went Instagram official back in 2021, after she posted a photo of the two coupled up on vacation. Cole plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League as a front center.

The songstress spoke about her boyfriend at the time during interview with ET in August 2022. “He’s one of my brothers’ friends friends so it all worked out,” she began, revealing that she started talking to Cole after his celeb crush reveal. “It was really funny — I was like ‘I can forever hold this over you till the day you die, that I was your celebrity crush.'”

In early 2023, the pair sparked breakup rumors after Cole deleted his photos of the pop star. What’s even more, the setting for Tate’s music video for her hit single “Greedy” is at a hockey arena, furthering those split rumors. Shots fired!

“I’m so proud of [the “Greedy” video] because I got to actually be a dancer and make a video that I was like, ‘This is sick. I want to show my friends.’ I never ever used to feel that way,” Tate told Billboard in 2023.

ICYMI, Tate is a Canadian singer who first stepped onto the music scene with her debut single “One Day” in 2017. However, it was her 2023 track “Greedy” that has launched her into skyrocketing fame, after going viral on TikTok and peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“When I look at my favorite icons or videos or performances, it’s always the biggest pop stars, so I think that’s always a goal,” she told the outlet. “I think what defines a pop star is how iconic [they are]: Madonna, Britney [Spears], Christina [Aguilera]; they would put on these shows and blow everybody away and make timeless art. And that’s what I want to do: make timeless art and timeless performances — and strive to keep on doing that.”

Is Tate McRae Single?

The last time Tate addressed dating rumors was in September 2023, during an interview with SiriusXM.

“I am single at the moment,” she declared.

