Is Tate McRae off the market? The “greedy” singer has sparked dating rumors with The Kid LAROI (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard), after the pair were spotted on multiple occasions in January 2024, including a vacation in Mexico!

Are Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI Dating?

Tate, 20, and LAROI, 20, were spotted getting dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles on January 16, 2024. The outing comes several weeks after they went on vacation together in Mexico earlier this month. A viral video of the two musicians dancing with their friends circulated on X at the time.

While it’s unclear of their relationship, some fans are convinced that the two have a musical collaboration coming, rather than a romance. On top of that, the pair have yet to respond to dating rumors.

The last time Tate addressed her relationship status was in September 2023, during an interview with SiriusXM. “I am single at the moment,” she declared.

Who Has Tate McRae Dated?

Tate’s last known relationship was with Canadian professional hockey player Cole Sillinger, who sparked dating rumors in 2021, after he admitted in an interview that she was his celebrity crush. The two began talking and went Instagram official shortly thereafter, after the “exes” songstress posted a photo of the two coupled up on vacation. Cole plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League as a front center.

The Canadian songstress spoke about her boyfriend at the time during interview with ET in August 2022. “He’s one of my brothers’ friends friends so it all worked out,” she began, revealing that she started talking to Cole after he revealed she was his celeb crush. “It was really funny — I was like ‘I can forever hold this over you till the day you die, that I was your celebrity crush.'”

Fast forward to 2023, and the pair reportedly broke up after fans noticed Cole deleted his photos of the pop star. What’s even more, the setting for Tate’s music video for her hit single “Greedy” is at a hockey arena, furthering those split rumors.

