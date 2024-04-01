It seems Hailey Bieber is still keeping an eye out for Selener! Fans believe the model was throwing some major shade towards Selena Gomez over the weekend. Keep reading to find out what she posted.

On Friday, March 29, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to show support for Beyoncé‘s new country album — and fans quickly took note of which song she chose to post from the album’s 27 tracks.

The Rhode Beauty creator posted a screenshot of Beyoncé’s cover of Dolly Parton‘s song “Jolene,” and captioned the image saying “whew.” That’s literally all it took for fans to direct the cryptic social media post towards Selena.

In case you didn’t know, “Jolene” tells the story of a woman who is having an affair with a married man. The original song is from the perspective of the husband’s wife who sings, “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man.”

Internet users were quick to assume that this may be Hailey’s way of telling Selena to stay away from her man.

If you know the history between Hailey and Selena, much of their rumored feud is centered around Hailey’s husband and Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber. The “Sorry” singer and Disney Channel alum dated on-again-off-again for eight years until Justin married Hailey in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement.

One social media user shared their thoughts on Hailey’s post, saying, “Hailey Bieber is living proof that you can have the whole man and still be miserable and obsessed with the ex,” while another added, “Hailey Bieber is such a deeply unserious jealous person, it’s actually so sad and so entertaining at the same time. Like, girl, what is wrong with you?”

Many social media users, however, don’t agree that the post has anything do with Selena whatsoever.

“You can’t say Hailey Bieber is irrelevant because anything she does or says sparks conversation… the girl posted a screenshot of Beyoncé’s version of Jolene & the internet already made 6+ different stories about it … She really has y’all pressed .. LOVE THAT for her,” an X user wrote.

Amid the reported shade towards Selena, Hailey and Justin’s relationship has also made headlines over the past few weeks.

Following rumors that the pair’s relationship has hit a “rough patch” a source told In Touch that the Rhode founder has allegedly asked for a trial separation. “Hailey’s struggling. She just needs time to sort things out on her own,” the insider claimed.

However, earlier this month, the supermodel addressed several blind items about her relationship with her husband.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.